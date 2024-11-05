Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Over Rs 53,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By HDFC Bank, SBI

The country's top 10 most-valued firms gained a cumulative Rs 53,448 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

HDFC Bank gained Rs 30,056 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 13.4 lakh crore and SBI added Rs 16,064 crore in market cap to Rs 7.56 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank Ltd. gained Rs 10,145 crore to Rs 9.1 lakh crore. Reliance Industries Ltd. also added nearly Rs 7,239 crore in market cap to Rs 17.7 lakh crore.