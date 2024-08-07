Top 10 Most Valued Firms Adds Rs 87,958.35 Crore Market Cap Led By HDFC Bank, Infosys

India's top 10 most valued firms collectively added Rs 87,958.35 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, led by Mumbai-headquartered HDFC Bank Ltd. and tech giant Infosys Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers as the market rallied after a three-day losing streak. The only losers among the pack were the fourth-most valued firm, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and the eighth-ranked Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 322.70 points, or 1.34%, higher at 24,315.25, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 874.94 points, or 1.11%, to close at 79,468.01.

HDFC Bank added Rs 20,727.48 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 12.36 lakh crore, and Infosys added Rs 16,975.33 crore on Wednesday, raising its market capitalisation to Rs 7.43 lakh crore. Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India Ltd. were among the gainers in the session.