Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 75,070.8 Crore In Market Cap, Led By ICICI Bank And TCS

The top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 75,070.84 crore in market valuation on Monday, with ICICI Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers. Bharti Airtel Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were among the losers for the day.

The valuation of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 27,442.94 crore to Rs 9.11 lakh crore. TCS added approximately Rs 12,048.33 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 14.80 lakh crore. HUL gained approximately Rs 11,031.33 crore, touching a market capitalisation of Rs 6.05 lakh crore.

SBI, Reliance Industries Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. also reported gains in market valuation on Monday.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a five-session losing streak on Monday as the share price of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. led the gains. The benchmark indices recorded the best session in one month.

The Nifty 50 ended 158.35 points, or 0.65%, higher at 24,339.15. The Sensex closed 602.75 points, or 0.76%, up at 80,00.05.04. During the session, the Nifty 50 rose as much as 1.29% to 24,492.60, while the Sensex rose 1.43% to 80,539.81.