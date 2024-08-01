Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 21,498.12 Crore Market Cap Led By HDFC Bank, RIL

The top 10 most valued firms together added Rs 21,498.12 crore in market valuation on Thursday, with Mumbai-headquartered HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities. State Bank of India and Infosys Ltd. were among the losers for the day.

Both indices closed at their highest levels on Thursday. The Sensex closed 0.15%, or 126.21 points, higher to end at a fresh record of 81,867.55, and the Nifty added 59.75 points, or 0.24%, to end at a fresh lifetime high of 25,010.90.

HDFC Bank added Rs 24,220.03 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 12.50 lakh crore; while Reliance Industries added Rs 16,949.25 crore, and its market capitalisation rose to Rs 20.54 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were also among the gainers in the session.

On the other hand, the valuation of SBI fell by Rs 9,370.84 crore to Rs 7.69 lakh crore. Infosys also lost Rs 8,549.92 crore taking its market capitalisation to Rs 7.66 lakh crore.