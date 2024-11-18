Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 60,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By TCS, Infosys

The country's top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative market valuation of over approximately Rs 62,194 crore on Monday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.

Tata Consultancy Services lost Rs 36,582 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 14.53 lakh crore, and Infosys lost Rs 20,553 crore in market cap to Rs 7.53 lakh crore.

Nifty IT falls over 2% for the day as the US Fed chair signals that they are in no rush to cut benchmark rates. Nifty IT Index lost over Rs 91,000 crore in market capitalisation.