Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 2,117 Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, SBI

The top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative Rs 2,116.7 crore in market valuation on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and State Bank of India emerging as the biggest losers, in line with a rally in equities. ITC Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

RIL lost Rs 15,764.4 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 17.97 lakh crore. SBI lost Rs 10,441.8 crore, with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 6.98 lakh crore. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were the other losers for the day.

The valuation of ITC rose by Rs 13,258.1 crore to Rs 6.03 lakh crore. HUL added approximately Rs 5,921 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 5.94 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd and Infosys Ltd. also reported gains in market valuation on Friday.