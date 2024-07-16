"The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 14,920 crore in market capitalisation on Tuesday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. witnessing the maximum gains.The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.11% on Tuesday, with the market value of Bharti Airtel rising nearly Rs 15,644 crore to Rs 8.80 lakh crore. HUL gained Rs 15,013 crore, taking its market value to Rs 6.30 lakh crore..Among the top 10 valued firms, Reliance Industries Ltd. fell the most. It lost Rs 31,225 crore, dragging its market cap to Rs 21.3 lakh crore, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s market value fell by Rs 2,068 crore to Rs 4.99 lakh crore.ICICI Bank Ltd. gained Rs 6,593 crore, taking the private lender's market value to Rs 8.69 lakh crore. Infosys Ltd. gained Rs 8,072 crore, taking the software services provider's market value to Rs 7.16 lakh crore..Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, HUL, ITC Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro..Sensex, Nifty Extend Record Run As ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead Gains: Market Wrap"