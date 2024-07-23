Top 10 Firms By Market Value Lose Rs 9,100 Crore As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag
The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 9,148 crore in market capitalisation on Tuesday, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. declining the most. However, RIL remained the most valued firm.
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third session on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged after India received its final budget for financial year 2025.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,479.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 73.04 points, or 0.1%, at 80,429.04.
The market value of HDFC Bank dropped nearly Rs 19,702 crore to Rs 12.27 lakh crore, while that of RIL fell by Rs 17,287 crore to Rs 20.13 lakh crore.
Among the top 10 valued firms, ITC Ltd. gained the most, with its market cap rising by Rs 37,925 crore to Rs 6.19 lakh crore. The market value of Infosys Ltd. increased by Rs 10,811 crore to Rs 7.62 lakh crore.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. lost Rs 15,587 crore, bringing its market value to Rs 4.86 lakh crore. The State Bank of India lost Rs 11,512 crore, thereby ending the day with a market value of Rs 7.7 lakh crore.
RIL was the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and L&T.