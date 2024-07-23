Top 10 Firms By Market Value Lose Rs 9,100 Crore As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag

The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 9,148 crore in market capitalisation on Tuesday, with HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. declining the most. However, RIL remained the most valued firm.

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses for the third session on Tuesday as shares of HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. dragged after India received its final budget for financial year 2025.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 30.20 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,479.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 73.04 points, or 0.1%, at 80,429.04.

The market value of HDFC Bank dropped nearly Rs 19,702 crore to Rs 12.27 lakh crore, while that of RIL fell by Rs 17,287 crore to Rs 20.13 lakh crore.