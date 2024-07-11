"The top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 5,000 crore in market capitalization on Thursday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel witnessing the maximum value erosion.The NSE Nifty 50 remained flat on Thursday, with the market value of Reliance Industries dipping nearly Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 21.39 lakh crore.Bharti Airtel lost Rs 4,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 8.59 lakh crore..Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday after being buyers for six days. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,137 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the fourth session and bought equities worth Rs 1,676.5 crore, the NSE data showed.This month, FPIs have bought stocks worth Rs 6,697.1 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 6,656.8 crore..ITC rose the most in top 10 Valued firms by Rs 9,000 crore marking its M-cap to Rs 5.73 lakh crore and State Bank of India Ltd.'s market value rise Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 7.65 lakh crore. .Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd."