"The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 1,10,600 crore in market capitalization on Thursday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. witnessing the maximum gains.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid volatility, led by gains in TCS and Infosys.The NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.76% on Thursday, with the market value of TCS rising nearly Rs 43,451 crore to Rs 15.72 lakh crore. Infosys gained Rs 15,771 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.32 lakh crore..Among the top 10 valued firms, HDFC Bank Ltd. fell the most. It lost Rs 3,606 crore, dragging its market cap to Rs 12.26 lakh crore, while the market value of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose by Rs 12,246 crore to Rs 21.45 lakh crore.SBI gained Rs 10,531 crore, taking the public lender's market value to Rs 7.96 lakh crore. HUL Ltd. gained Rs 9,833 crore, taking its market value to Rs 6.41 lakh crore..Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., SBI, Infosys, HUL, ITC Ltd., and Larsen and Toubro Ltd."