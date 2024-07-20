Top 10 Firms By Market Value Gain Rs 1.03 Lakh Crore This Week, Led By TCS, Infosys
Reliance Industries Ltd. declined the most among the top 10 firms by Rs 57,000 crore, bringing its market cap to Rs 21.04 lakh crore,
The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 1.03 lakh crore in market capitalisation for the week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. witnessing the highest gain.
The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.51% for the week, with the market value of TCS gaining nearly Rs 43,000 crore to Rs 15.57 lakh crore.
Infosys gained Rs 33,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.44 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd. declined the most among the top 10 firms by Rs 57,000 crore, bringing its market cap to Rs 21.04 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank Ltd. market cap falls by 12,000 crores at 12.23 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd., SBI, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
Nifty IT remained as top sectoral gainer for the week and closed higher for the fifth consecutive week.
Mphasis, Infosys, LTIMindtree were the top gainers in Nifty IT for the week.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,506 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 462 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 33,973 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.