Top 10 Firms By Market Value Gain Rs 1.03 Lakh Crore This Week, Led By TCS, Infosys

The top 10 most valued firms together gained Rs 1.03 lakh crore in market capitalisation for the week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. witnessing the highest gain.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.51% for the week, with the market value of TCS gaining nearly Rs 43,000 crore to Rs 15.57 lakh crore.

Infosys gained Rs 33,000 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7.44 lakh crore.