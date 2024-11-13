Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, HDFC Bank

The country's top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative market valuation over approximately Rs 1.09 lakh crore on Wednesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.

RIL lost Rs 30,040 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 16.9 lakh crore and HDFC Bank lost Rs 28,111 crore in market cap to Rs 12.8 lakh crore.

The market cap of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. declined Rs 17,023 crore to Rs 15 lakh crore. State Bank of India lost Rs 16,108 crore in market cap to Rs 7.21 lakh crore.