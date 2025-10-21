Too Much Liquidity In Domestic Markets: What Nirmal Bang MD Said On India's IPO Pipeline | Profit Exclusive

Investors have flocked in to invest into big, buzzing names in the primary market and Nirmal Bang's Managing Director and promoter, Kishore Bang, has zeroed in on the liquidity in the markets.

"There is too much liquidity in the domestic markets," he said noting that this has fulled India's current IPO frenzy. He in an exclusive chat with NDTV Profit explained that this excess capital is leading to a "pipeline of IPOs, which get oversubscribed."

The market veteran, who views these conditions as the "part and parcel of every bull run," offered a forward-looking assessment for investors. Bang pointed to the robust fundamentals of the national economy as the primary driver for his optimism.

"From a long-term perspective, the market looks good," Bang said, "I say bull run because the dynamics of the Indian economy is such that the market looks good."

He further noted that while the index may have been range-bound over the last year, the overall scenario remains bullish. A key factor fueling this optimism is the significant inflows of funds into the market itself, which Bang believes is creating an environment for more new listings.

He specifically highlighted the role of domestic capital, both direct and indirect, in sustaining market momentum. Bang emphasised that the funds will continue to consistently flow into the market, either directly from individual investors or indirectly through mutual funds.

This excess domestic liquidity, driven by domestic flows, is the engine behind the current IPO fervor, where many retail investors are increasingly participating. He brought the focus directly onto big public offers, noting that they get oversubscribed, citing companies like LG Electronics that garnered a 'huge response.'

Bang's comments come on the occasion of Diwali's hour-long trade, which saw much volatility. This was on expected lines, as trading during this period is often more sentiment-driven than based on fundamental calls.

At the end of the session, the benchmark equity indices settled with gains. The NSE Nifty 50 saw a modest uptick of 25.45 points, or 0.1%, as it ended at 25,868.6. The BSE Sensex rose significantly by 474.16 points, or 0.56%, at 84,426.34.