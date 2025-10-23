Titan Upgraded To ‘Buy’ By UBS; Target Price Raised, Stock Seen Poised For Rebound

UBS has upgraded Titan Company Ltd. From Neutral to “Buy” with target price hiked to Rs 4,700 from earlier Rs 3,600.

UBS describes Titan as a structural winner in the jewellery industry. The brokerage believes Titan is on the cusp of a major rebound, supported by its resilient performance despite gold price volatility.

The brokerage noted that, “we view Titan as an impressive player in the jewellery industry, with strong brands, consumer trust and scale. Fear of rising competition and the impact of lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) have been overhangs, although a UBS Evidence Lab survey suggested the LGD threat is manageable, while we think Titan's value proposition remains competitive. On its attractive valuation, we expect an earnings rebound”.