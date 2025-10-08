Titan Share Price Surges Over 4% After Strong Q2 Business Update

Titan Co. shares surged over 4% in trade so far after the company announced its business update for the second quarter. The consumer business saw a growth of 20% in the second quarter ended September.

The Tata Group-managed jewellery and watchmaker added 55 stores during the July-September quarter, taking its combined retail network presence to 3,377 stores, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Its jewellery division, which contributes over three-fourths of its revenue, reported an 19% growth in the domestic market and added 34 stores. The growth in the quarter was on the back of large ticket size amid the surge in gold prices. This also helped offset marginal year-on-year decline in buyer counts.

"The impact of Q2FY25’s high base (due to custom duty reduction) was offset by early onset of festive season in September this year, compared to October in FY25," the company said in its exchange filing.

The growth of studded jewellery in Tanishq, Mia and Zoya was in mid-teens and outpaced plain gold jewellery growth. On the other hand, growth in gold coins continued to be strong reflecting investment sentiments of customers.