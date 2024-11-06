Titan Share Price Falls As Q2 Profit Miss Keeps Brokerages Divided On Outlook

Titan Co.'s share price declined over 3% on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates, keeping several brokerages divided on the company's outlook.

The company reported a 23% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit and missed market expectations. Brokerages concur that a shift in the product mix and the impact of a 9% reduction in customs duties on the company's inventory impacted its margins.

While most analysts remain positive about Titan's top-line growth, they have varying outlook on its pace. Goldman Sachs maintains an optimistic view, reiterating a "buy" rating with a target price of Rs 3,650, supported by expectations of strong festive demand and robust wedding season sales in the latter half of the year.

However, Jefferies and Citi are more cautious, keeping "hold" and "neutral" ratings, respectively, on the stock. They caution that urban consumption may slow due to heightened competition, which could weigh on Titan's revenue growth momentum.