Titan Share Price Erases Gains, Macquarie Maintains 'Outperform' After Q2 Growth

Titan Co.'s share price erased gains after rising over 2% on market open on Monday. The company's standalone revenue rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as per its business update.

Macquarie has reaffirmed its ‘outperform’ rating on Titan, setting a price target of Rs 4,100 per share, which suggests an 11% upside from current levels.

The company's pre-Q2 sales exceeded expectations, driven by a notable 26% growth in the jewellery segment and a 20% increase in watches, the brokerage noted. It anticipates a standalone Ebitda growth of 9% in the July-September period, building on a forecast of 25% overall sales growth. However, it estimates a 180 basis point decline in jewellery margins due to a weaker product mix.

Titan Co. announced 25% increase in standalone revenue for the second quarter. The Tata Group-company expanded its retail footprint by adding 75 stores during the quarter, bringing its total network to 2,885 locations.