Titan Q2 Results Split Brokerages Views — Here's Why

Titan Co. keeps brokerages divided on the stock's outlook after the jewellery maker reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit in the second quarter, missing Street expectations.

However, all brokerages concur that Titan's jewellery revenue saw a sharp uptick this quarter, largely driven by a cut in gold customs duty from 15% to 6%. This policy change spurred consumer demand, helping Titan post 26% year-on-year growth in its jewellery segment. For Goldman Sachs, this growth was promising and supported by robust festive season sales.

Brokerages agree that a shift in Titan's product mix and the impact of a 9% customs duty cut on inventory negatively impacted its margins, resulting in a one-time loss of Rs 290 crore. Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and Citi note that Titan’s adjusted jewellery EBIT margin declined by around 270 basis points to 11.4%.

While demand for regular studded jewellery showed growth, most brokerages noted a struggle in the higher-value solitaire segment. Lab-grown diamonds also appeared as a talking point, with Titan acknowledging that while the lab-grown stone segment is not yet impacting their broader diamond jewellery business, it has affected consumer behavior in the solitaire market, where value stability is crucial. Citi sees this shift as a potential pressure on margins if their popularity grows.