Titan And Zomato To Eicher: Goldman Picks Winners As It Projects 10 Crore ‘Affluent' Consumers By 2027

Leisure, jewellery, out-of-home food and healthcare, and premium brands will be biggest beneficiaries of growing incomes in India, according to Goldman Sachs, as the number of “affluent” Indians is expected to surge by more than half to 100 million (10 crore) by 2027.

The research firm’s top picks that stand to gain from rising affluence in India are Titan Co., Apollo Hospitals Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd., Makemytrip, Zomato Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Sapphire Foods Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd., according to its Jan. 12 note.

Only about 4% of India’s working age population has a per capita income of over $10,000 a year, compared with India’s average per capita income of about $2,100, according to the report. ‘Affluent India’ comprises about 44 million of the working age population in 2023, which can be projected to around 60 million of the total population, the note said, compared with 24 million in 2015.

This cohort covers about 40 million consumers who travel by air in India every year, 30 million monthly transacting users for online food aggregators, 30 million broadband connections and 26 million international travellers from India, Goldman Sachs said.

Citing growth in tax filings, bank deposits, credit cards and broadband connections, it estimates 'Affluent India' to have grown at an annualised rate of more than 12% in 2019-23, compared 1% CAGR of India’s population. At the current trajectory, the cohort will expand to about 100 million consumers by 2027, the note said.

To be sure, this cohort is still only 7% of 1.4 billion Indians. The country's average GDP per capita of $2,100 is much lower than that of developing peers like China (over $12,500) and Brazil ($8,900), according to World Bank data.