Titagarh Share Price Rises After Company Secures New Order From Indian Railways

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. traded higher on Monday after the company announced it had received a fresh order worth Rs 312.69 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The order, which involves the manufacturing and supply of 780 BVCM-C wagons, is scheduled to be executed within nine months from the date of contract placement.

Titagarh Rail Systems, headquartered in Kolkata, is a key player in the domestic rail manufacturing sector. It specialises in producing freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro train components, and other rolling stock for both Indian and international markets.

The latest contract adds to Titagarh’s momentum in the railway segment, which has seen increased government spending and modernisation efforts.