Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price Rises Over 4% After Q1 Results

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. rose over 4% on Tuesday after the company announced its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2025-26.

Titagarh Rail Systems' consolidated net profit was down 54% in the first quarter of the current financial year as wagon dispatches fell on account of lower supply of wheelsets from Rail Wheel Factory.

The railway parts manufacturer posted a bottom line of Rs 30.86 crore in the June quarter as compared to Rs 67.01 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company, in the first quarter, received new orders worth Rs 2,092 crore excluding GST, taking the overall order book to Rs 26,000 crore. The total order book of FRS stands at Rs 4,114 crore representing 10,772 wagons.