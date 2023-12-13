Titagarh Rail Systems Raises Rs 700 Crore Via QIP

"In respect of the issue which opened on Monday, 7th December, 2023 and closed on Tuesday, 12th December, 2023, the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) Committee at its meeting held today...approved the issue and allotment of 75,02,679 equity shares to the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 933 per equity share ...aggregating to Rs 69,999.99 lakh," the company said in a BSE filing.