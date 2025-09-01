Titagarh Rail Gets Target Price Cut From Morgan Stanley On Lower Earnings Forecast

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. stock received a target price cut from multinational brokerage firm Morgan Stanley as it projects slower earnings growth and delayed delivery of Vande Bharat coaches.

The target price has been reduced to Rs 1,017 from Rs 1,027 earlier. The revised target implies a 23% upside to the last closing price. The stock currently trades at 26 times the FY27 price-to-earnings.

The brokerage projects Titagarh Rail's earnings to decline by 27% in the current financial year, fall 9% in fiscal 2027 and rise 2% in FY28. This reflects slower execution in the freight segment.

"Our valuations methodology remains unchanged. We also incorporate preferential equity issuance to promoters," it added.

Morgan Stanley also anticipates delayed delivery of Vande Bharat coaches and new metro coach orders. "Freight is a larger business and hence EPS sensitivity is higher on EPS FY26-28e. We forecast a 24% EPS CAGR, F26-28e," it added.