Time To Buy The Dip In Realty Stocks? Festive Tailwinds Could Drive A Turnaround

Analysts estimate that between 1.35 and 1.40 lakh homes could be sold across India in Q4 2025, contributing to 35-40% of annual residential sales.

16 Oct 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Analysts estimate that between 1.35 and 1.40 lakh homes could be sold across India in Q4 2025. (Source: Unsplash)
India's real estate sector may be on the verge of a turnaround. After a 13% drop in the Nifty Realty Index in 2025, signs of a potential recovery are emerging, driven by festive season demand, softening interest rates, and attractive home loan offerings.

This year's festive quarter, typically the strongest for real estate, could be a key inflection point. Analysts estimate that between 1.35 and 1.40 lakh homes could be sold across India in Q4 2025, contributing to 35-40% of annual residential sales. Strong property registration activity in Mumbai and the NCR, combined with new project launches, further supports this outlook.

This broad-based correction is prompting analysts to turn bullish on select counters with strong fundamentals and robust pipelines. According to Bloomberg, Signature Global could offer a 61% return over the next 12 months, followed by Brigade Enterprises at 42% and Sobha at 35%.

The combination of easing interest rates, aggressive festive marketing, and favourable loan terms may be just what the sector needs to bounce back. For investors with a medium to long-term horizon, the current dip could present an opportunity to accumulate quality real estate stocks at attractive valuations.

According to PropTiger.com’s Real Insight Residential: July–September 2025 report, the value of home sales in the third quarter rose by 14% year-on-year to Rs 1.52 lakh crore, even as the number of units sold saw a modest 1% decline, totaling 95,547 units across eight major markets.

This growing disconnect between value and volume points to a significant shift in market dynamics, from a widespread, mass-market recovery to a surge in premium, value-driven housing demand. Developers appear to be adapting accordingly, concentrating on fewer but higher-value projects to cater to evolving buyer preferences.

"The Indian residential market is clearly transitioning to a more mature and sustainable phase of value-led growth," said Onkar Shetye, Executive Director at Aurum PropTech. "The premium segment remains the primary growth engine, supported by stable macroeconomic fundamentals and strong buyer sentiment."

