Tier II Cities Drive Rs 2.44 Lakh Crore Boom In Residential Housing Plots: Report

Sonipat and Rohtak were the cities that spearheaded this uptick in real estate. The report said that these cities courted both prospective home owners and investors due to fewer houses and people as compared to dense metro cities.

Other factors include stronger asset appreciation and more agency in customisation. In Sonipat, integrated township and gated communities are taking the place of isolated plots, these townships are being built by noted developers such as DLF, M3M, Godrej, Omaxe and Prestige, the report stated.

Its strategic infrastructure growth is another factor with projects such as KMP Expressway and Namo Bharat which is courting millenial and Non-Resident Indian buyers.

"This trend isn’t just about constructing homes—it's about empowering families to design personalized living spaces that offer privacy, flexibility, and access to modern amenities backed by strong infrastructure. Leading developers are seeing higher returns on investment, while homebuyers are drawn to the long-term value and affordability these areas offer," Yashank Wason, managing director of Royal Green Realty.

The report estimates a projected land appreciation of 40-60% in the next five years. Panipat, Karnal and Panchkula were some of the other Tier II cities named in the report as seeing an increase in such plots.