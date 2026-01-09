Vodafone Idea A 'Ticking Timebomb'? Technical And Fundamental Experts Share Views — Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Fundamental and technical analysts speaking to NDTV Profit have shared their views on Vodafone Idea after the cash-strapped telecom company confirmed receiving relief from the Department of Telecommunications in relation to their AGR-linked dues.

Although telecom analyst Piyush Pandey has hailed the relief as a huge boost for Vodafone Idea, fundmental and technical experts remain rather cautious.

Kush Bohra, founder of Kushbohra.com, offered a technical view of Vodafone Idea, suggesting investors to hold their current position.

"Since September, Vodafone Idea has experienced significant growth, nearly doubling from its base level of Rs. 6. However, since late December, the stock has been consolidating around Rs. 12.

"Options data indicate substantial congestion at the 12 call option. Investors are advised to maintain their positions with a stop-loss set at Rs. 11.3," he said.

Sameer Dalal of Natverlal & Sons Stockbrokers, a fundamental analyst, believes Vodafone Idea is a 'ticking time bomb' and investors should avoid the stock despite the relief from the government.