Thyrocare Technologies Share Price Surging In Trade On Back Of Stellar Q2

The shares of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. are surging in trade on Wednesday, after the company posted strong September quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 1,324, which accounts for a gain of almost 5% compared to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 1,264. However, in early trade, the stock reached an intraday high of Rs 1,474.

This rally in Thyrocare comes on the back of a strong September quarter, where the company recorded its highest-ever revenue, PAT and Ebitda.