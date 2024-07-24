Thyrocare Technologies Shares Hit Five-Month High After Q1 Net Profit Rise

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. jumped to their highest level in five months after the company's first quarter net profit rose.

Net profit of the company rose 38.8% year-on-year to Rs 24 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares with Rs 17 crore in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the number at Rs 22 crore.