Three Stocks To Buy & Sell: How To Trade TCS, Indian Hotel, BPCL Shares
Analysts have a 'buy' call for TCS and Indian Hotels, and a 'sell' call for Bharat Petroleum.
Market watchers have given 'buy' calls for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Indian Hotels Co., while recommending to sell Bharat Petroleum Corp. Meanwhile, stocks in India continue their downward spiral on Monday, after entering the correction zone last week.
TCS
Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software company and a Nifty 50 stock, has a 'buy' call from Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu. The analyst has given a price target of Rs 4,300 per share. Investors need to mark their stop loss for the stock at Rs 4,050, he said.
TCS stock has gained 14.11% in the past 12 months, and 5.35% year-to-date. The stock has been on a downward trajectory today, trading 3.59% lower at Rs 3,997.25 as of 11:05 a.m. The counter went as low as 3.75%, before recovering slightly. At current level, the share price has corrected almost 13% from its 52-week high.
Total traded quantity in trade so far stood at 0.92 times its 30-day average. The RSI for the stock stood at 62.71.
Of the 49 analysts tracking the stock, 31 recommend 'buy', 11 have a 'hold' rating, while seven say 'sell'. The consensus price target over the next year is Rs 4,544.98, with an upside potential of 13.8%.
Indian Hotels
Indian Hotels—another Tata group stock—has received 'buy' call from Agarwala, and Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president-research at Angel One Ltd. The former has set a target of Rs 780 for the stock, which is currently trading around Rs 740 per share. He suggests stop loss of Rs 720 on the stock.
Meanwhile, Singh recommends buying the Taj Hotels owner at Rs 730 per share for a target price of Rs 795 apiece. He calls for a lower stop loss than Agarwala at Rs 691.
The Indian Hotels stock was trading 0.28% lower at Rs 739 per share, coming off the day's low of Rs 735.20. The stock has returned almost 80% in the past 12 months and 68.7% in the year-to-date period. The total traded quantity on the counter stood at 0.49 times the 30-day average. RSI of the stock stood at 59.86.
Among the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 13 recommend 'buy', six suggest a 'hold' and two 'sell', with a consensus 12-month price target of Rs 741.16, implying an upside of 0.1% from current level.
BPCL
Bharat Petroleum Corp. has a 'sell' call from Brijesh Singh, senior technical analyst at Opulent Investment Adviser Pvt., who has a target of Rs 284–287 and stop loss of Rs 304 on the stock.
The stock was trading 1.49% lower at Rs 293.75 per share, after falling to Rs 291.8 in early trade. It has risen 50.5% in the past 12 months and 30.4% year-to-date. The total traded volume stood at 0.45 times the 30-day average. RSI was 52.63.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the oil marketing company, 17 have a 'buy' call, eight have 'hold' and nine have 'sell'. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target on the stock is Rs 350.61, implying an upside of 19.4%.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.