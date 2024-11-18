Three Stocks To Buy & Sell: How To Trade TCS, Indian Hotel, BPCL Shares

Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software company and a Nifty 50 stock, has a 'buy' call from Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investments at Invest4edu. The analyst has given a price target of Rs 4,300 per share. Investors need to mark their stop loss for the stock at Rs 4,050, he said.

TCS stock has gained 14.11% in the past 12 months, and 5.35% year-to-date. The stock has been on a downward trajectory today, trading 3.59% lower at Rs 3,997.25 as of 11:05 a.m. The counter went as low as 3.75%, before recovering slightly. At current level, the share price has corrected almost 13% from its 52-week high.

Total traded quantity in trade so far stood at 0.92 times its 30-day average. The RSI for the stock stood at 62.71.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the stock, 31 recommend 'buy', 11 have a 'hold' rating, while seven say 'sell'. The consensus price target over the next year is Rs 4,544.98, with an upside potential of 13.8%.