Three Stocks That Witnessed The Highest Delivery Activity On Monday

Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd., Hindustan Global Solutions Ltd. and Marico Ltd. witnessed the highest delivery activity in Monday's trading session.

Genus Power Infrastructure fell 3.9% for the day and witnessed delivery of 25.39 times its one-month average, while Hinduja Global Solutions stock fell 1.9%, witnessing delivery of 13.59 times its one-month average.

The shares of Marico gained 1.6% for the day and witnessed a strong delivery of 12.01 times its one-month average.