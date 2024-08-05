Three Stocks That Witnessed The Highest Delivery Activity On Monday
Shares of Marico gained 1.6% for the day and witnessed strong delivery of 12.01 times its one-month average.
Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd., Hindustan Global Solutions Ltd. and Marico Ltd. witnessed the highest delivery activity in Monday's trading session.
Genus Power Infrastructure fell 3.9% for the day and witnessed delivery of 25.39 times its one-month average, while Hinduja Global Solutions stock fell 1.9%, witnessing delivery of 13.59 times its one-month average.
The Indian benchmark indices ended at over a month-low on Monday as Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. declined. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 662.10 points, or 2.68%, lower at 24,055.60, the lowest since June 28. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 2,222.55 points, or 2.74%, down at 78,759.40, the lowest level since June 26.
The selloff in global equities, as traders unwound their carry-trade bets on the Japanese yen after it rose against the US dollar, put pressure on the benchmarks.
The India VIX, the index that gauges volatility in Indian equities, jumped 61.68% to 23.15 on Monday, touching the highest level since June 4. It ended 42.63% higher at 20.43.