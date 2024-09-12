Three Reasons Why Sensex, Nifty Surged To Record Highs On Thursday

The only stock belonging to the telecommunication sector in the index rose by over 3% in the span of 30 minutes to hit a fresh record high on the exchanges, making it the top contributing stock to Nifty's gain.

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of the company signed an agreement with Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy for additional capacity on a diversified low latency route between Asia and Europe.

Per the agreement, Airtel will take capacity from Sparkle on the Blue‐Raman Submarine Cable Systems in order to serve the growing demand for data services in India and neighbouring countries, a filing by the company stated.