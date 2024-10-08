Three Reasons Why Indian Equities Snapped Their Longest Losing Streak In A Year

As the pause in trading ended for China, the country's equity markets failed to continue the rally recorded just before going into the weeklong holiday on the lack of further stimulus measures, which were expected on Tuesday morning.

Following the announcement of the long-awaited cut in interest rates made by the US and supported by the stimulus measures that were announced before the trading break, Chinese equity benchmarks had soared by as much as 20% in the span of less than two weeks.

This was in tandem with a decline in Indian equities as a tactical play on China was introduced. As focus among emerging markets shifted away from India, combined with unsupportive foreign inflows into the country, brokerages delivered notes on making investments into China.