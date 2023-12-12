Three Factors Could Drive Nifty 50 Up To 23% By End Of 2024, Says BofA Securities Amish Shah

Risk-reward tradeoff is skewed in India's on diminishing risks, strong macros and growing foreign flows, according to BofA Securities Inc.

"Our base case is Nifty at 23,000 by the end of next year, implying a 15% potential upside," the research firm said in a note. The worst case outcome suggests only a 6% downside and the best case pegs the potential upside at 23%.

The optimistic outlook is despite BofA's conservative earnings estimates, at 12% compound annual growth over the next three years to factor in slowing global macro next year. The consensus view is an annualised growth of 15%.

The risks associated with India are diminishing, and the outlook for positive factors is on the rise, said Amish Shah, head of India research at BofA Securities. Concerns around elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainties, increased yields in the U.S., and potential stimulus measures in China have either reversed or their current impact appears negligible, he said.

Earnings growth has remained robust with some upgrades, and the global macroeconomic environment is expected to be supportive for emerging markets, Shah said in an interview with NDTV Profit. "We do not think the volatility next year will be harsh, and do not think the corrections will be deeper".