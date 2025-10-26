Gold's Bull Run Fizzles Out: Top Three Factors Behind Yellow Metal's Crash—How To Place Bets?

After scaling a fresh high in the beginning of the week, gold prices have corrected sharply. On Tuesday, Bloomberg spot Gold has plunged 6.3% to $4,082.03 an ounce, marking the biggest drop since 2013. The bullion held the losses throughout the week and ended at $4,113.05, which indicated $138.77 weekly drop was among the largest ever, Bloomberg reported.

On last Monday, gold prices rose to a new high of $4,381.52 an ounce before started crashing. Below are the top three factors behind the gold price crash.