'This Will Make You Richer': Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Bets On Silver Amid 2025 Market Crash—Here's Why

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling financial book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has issued a stark warning of what he calls the 'biggest crash in history' hitting global markets in 2025.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he recalled his predictions first made in his 2013 book Rich Dad’s Prophecy and urges investors to prepare themselves to not only survive but thrive in the economic downturn.

He wrote, "Massive crash in the history starting! In 2013 I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately that crash has arrived. It’s not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing. AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and residential real estate crashes." [sic]

However, he looks for opportunities in this financial storm, and he urged people to shift their focus toward assets that hold intrinsic and industrial value.

"For years, I have been saying save gold, silver, Bitcoin, and recently, Ethereum. Today, I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value…but more importantly….used in industry….and prices are low," he wrote.

He predicted silver, currently at $50, could rise sharply to $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.