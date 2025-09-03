This New Mutual Fund Proposal Can Shape New Investment Route To Retirement

As India charts its course toward Viksit Bharat 2047, a pillar of the vision is ensuring a financially secure retirement for every citizen. This also calls for a proactive and diversified approach to retirement planning, moving it from a distant afterthought to a central financial priority.

Bridge to Financial Freedom and Viksit Bharat, released by AMFI on August 22, serves as a crucial reminder of the same. The whitepaper highlights proposals for a Mutual Fund–Voluntary Retirement Account or a MF-VRA scheme, modeled on the successful US 401(k) plan.

This new, voluntary, and employer-linked scheme, managed by mutual funds, aims to enhance pension penetration and provide tax incentives and portability. The MF-VRA is designed to be a flexible, portable, and transparent avenue for long-term wealth creation, according to AMFI.