This Microcap Pharma Stock Vijay Kedia Bought Into Zooms 10% In Two Days

Vijay Kedia’s portfolio was also in the spotlight in November this year, as one of the stocks in Kedia's portfolio, Atul Auto, surged over 14% in intraday trade over two sessions. This had come after the company reported an 80% jump in its July–September quarter net profit for the financial year 2025-26.

Kedia held an 18.20% stake, equivalent to 50,50,505 public equity shares of Atul Auto as of Nov. 11. In addition to his personal holding, his investment firm, Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd, owns a 2.71% stake, or 7,51,512 equity shares, in the commercial vehicle manufacturer as of the same date.

The veteran investor had also revealed that he is not holding much cash in his portfolio and remains invested, even after second quarter earnings failed to show much glitter. In an earlier conversation with NDTV Profit, Kedia confirmed he has already deployed his capital, but added that he was very 'selective' about his stock selection.