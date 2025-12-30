This Microcap Pharma Stock Vijay Kedia Bought Into Zooms 10% In Two Days
Kedia Securities purchased about 1.38 lakh shares of Mangalam Drugs on Monday. Since then, the stock has soared 10%.
Ace investor Vijay Kedia’s had bought into Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd., on Monday triggering strong investor interest in the counter. The stock zoomed over 10% in two days. The shares went on to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 26.28 and stayed locked in till the end of the session on Tuesday.
As per data available on the NSE website, Kedia Securities Pvt Ltd purchased about 1.38 lakh shares at Rs 24.15 apiece through a bulk deal on Monday, taking the deal size to nearly Rs 36.15 lakh, as of Tuesday.
Vijay Kedia’s portfolio was also in the spotlight in November this year, as one of the stocks in Kedia's portfolio, Atul Auto, surged over 14% in intraday trade over two sessions. This had come after the company reported an 80% jump in its July–September quarter net profit for the financial year 2025-26.
Kedia held an 18.20% stake, equivalent to 50,50,505 public equity shares of Atul Auto as of Nov. 11. In addition to his personal holding, his investment firm, Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd, owns a 2.71% stake, or 7,51,512 equity shares, in the commercial vehicle manufacturer as of the same date.
The veteran investor had also revealed that he is not holding much cash in his portfolio and remains invested, even after second quarter earnings failed to show much glitter. In an earlier conversation with NDTV Profit, Kedia confirmed he has already deployed his capital, but added that he was very 'selective' about his stock selection.
Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. was locked in upper circuit during the day at Rs 26.20 apiece on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 had closed flat.
The scrip, however, has declined 77.77% in the last 12 months.