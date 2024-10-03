Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Shares List At 36% Premium Over Issue Price

Shares of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. made a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange, listing at Rs 60 apiece on Thursday. The stock opened trade at a premium of over 36.36% against the issue price of Rs 44 at the upper end of the price band.

Investors who were allotted one lot of the IPO made Rs 48,000 against an investment of Rs 1,32,000.

Shares of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd. traded 1% lower at Rs 59.4 at around 10:04 a.m.