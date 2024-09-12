These Four Sectors Will Have Next Leg Of Profit Growth

I want to talk about this argument that you make very correctly about profit pools, and so identify for us, according to you, where are the two or three or four largest pools of profit available over the course of the next five years, and which businesses are probably primed to take advantage of those profit pools?

Rajesh Kothari: So one is, of course, the energy transition, the green side of energy that is one of the largest, I would say, incrementally growth perspective is one important segment. Second important segment is a data centre-related capex and when you put one data centre, roughly 40% of that cost goes for electrification. So, it means all types of electric conditions, which gets what, be the transformers and so on and so forth.

The third important segment is, you know, the HVDC part of the power transmission. One is normal power transmission, like normal consumption, there is a normal power transmission. But then there is a HVDC-related transmission, very incrementally, significantly high growth going to be into that part of the segment.

When it comes to the automobile and auto ancillaries, the content per vehicle, the disproportionate increase there, be it air bags, be it sensors, be it automation, be it alloy wheels and premiumisation of that content. When it talks about the consumption side of a company, which can meet the aspiration at an affordable price.

There is a huge demand, but at the right price point, and there are only one or two or three companies which can meet those aspirations at that price point. These companies are growing by 25%, 30%, 40%. They are not complaining about any slowdown, be it rural, be it urban, be it semi-metros.

When it comes to the pharma side, the CDMO side, the huge profit pool opportunity over the next three to five years. So there are companies which are rightly positioned to capitalise on a return on the U-turn in the U.S., companies incrementally spending more on the R&D.

If you talk about, for example, the building materials, the wires and cable side. Over the next two-three-four years, you will see more growth on the wire and cable side. If you talk about real estate, there are pockets where the premium segment will not be affordable.... the mid to premium segment is growing disproportionately, which is another profitable opportunity.

If you talk about banking, housing finance is a big growth opportunity compared to the normal banking trends. For each sector what I am trying to say is that transition is that, for each segment, for each sector you need to do segmentation, and then within each segment, which are the right company's position to capitalise on their growth and position your portfolio accordingly. It will make a significant amount of wealth over the next three to five years