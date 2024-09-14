Thermax Arm Receives Order Worth Rs 516 Crore

A Thermax Ltd. arm has received an international order worth Rs 516 crore for the supply of two industrial boilers.

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions received the order for the supply of two 550-tonne-per hour circulating fluidised bed combustion boilers from Jindal Energy Botswana Pty. CFBC boilers are used for generation of power.

This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the Jinda's Botswana unit, with Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project, according to the company's exchange filing.