"Delhivery Ltd. and FSN E Commerce Ventures Ltd. witnessed the highest foreign investor activity in Wednesday's trading session.Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 584 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.In July, foreign portfolio investors have been net buyers of Rs 16,023 crore worth of Indian equities so far.On Wednesday, while most FPIs were buyers, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages an investment portfolio of $400 billion in AUM, sold 2.34 crore shares, or 3.18% stake, in Delhivery at Rs 388.45 apiece, according to block deal data on the BSE.Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 1.47 crore shares, or 0.51% stake, in FSN E Commerce Ventures Ltd., also known as Nykaa, at Rs 174.04 apiece, as per block deal data on the NSE.Delhivery was down 1.01%, while FSN E Commerce Ventures lost 0.3% during Wednesday's trading session..The benchmark equity indices logged their worst session since June 4 after hitting respective highs at open on Wednesday as shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. fell nearly 7%.The NSE Nifty 50 closed 108.75 points, or 0.45%, lower at 24,324.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 426.87 points, or 0.53%, lower at 79,924.77.In early trade, the Nifty rose 0.11% to an all-time high of 24,461.05, while the Sensex went up 0.16% to hit its highest level of 80,481.36. During the day, the Nifty and the Sensex dropped as much as 1.19% and 1.14% to 24,141.80 and 79,435.76, respectively..