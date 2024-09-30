The Three Es Investors Need To Watch Going Forward

Playing the game will now be tougher than ever before, even if you are a long-term investor. Most traders are losers with the exception of the seasoned. So, I will limit my monologue to retail investors, long-term or otherwise.

The three Es that we need to focus on: events, earnings and euphoria. The last of the three is the most worrisome as it can blind your vision of the shape of things to come. But more of this later in the narrative. Let me now focus on what I can see and visualise.