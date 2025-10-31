The 'Shark Tank' Valuation Report: Zomato, Lenskart, Mamaearth, Emcure — Who Gets The Deal?

Quant Mutual Fund's Sandeep Tandon has equated the ongoing IPO fervour in primary markets to 'stupidity', arguing that global investors would scoff at the valuations some of the new issues are getting subscribed for. The comments came just days before Lenskart's much-awaited issue opens for subscription and amid concerns over its valuations.

In hindsight, though, the IPO frenzy in primary markets could also be an indicator of India's growing appetite for new-age businesses, a sector that is now increasingly being defined by some of the market's most recognisable faces: The Shark Tank judges.

Let's talk about Exhibit A: Peyush Bansal's Lenskart, which has found itself in all sorts of investor dilemmas for its Rs 70,000 crore valuation and a price band of Rs 382-402.

Lenskart, aiming to raise Rs 7,278.02 crore, is the second-largest among the 'Sharks,' trailing only Deepinder Goyal's Eternal (Zomato), which raised a mammoth Rs 9,375.00 crore.

Many have argued that a price to earnings of around 230x and a price-to-sales ratio of more than 10x is quite high.

But the core of the argument perhaps lies more in Lenskart's addressable market rather than the absolute valuation metrics of the company or any company.

Indeed, Lenskart, despite its rather impressive performance in overseas markets, is fundamentally tied to the optical eyewear segment, which is reliant on urban consumption and replacement cycles.