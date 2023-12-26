The Sectoral Winners And Losers Of The Second Best Year Of FPI Inflows — In Charts

Overseas inflows into Indian stocks are the best among emerging markets and the second highest ever so far this year, undeterred by global volatility and valuations concerns.

Net investments by foreign portfolio investors stand at Rs 1,62,285 crore till Dec. 22, according to data from National Securities Depository Ltd. That's second only to Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2020, a year of pandemic-fuelled equity boom.