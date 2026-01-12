The Real Estate Slowdown Isn't Affecting Developers — Here's Why

Indian real estate stocks continue to face pressure in early 2026, but the operating performance of large, listed developers suggests the slowdown narrative may be overstated. The Nifty Real Estate Index is down about 11% over the past six months and nearly 3% in the past week, reflecting investor caution around housing demand, rising prices and macro uncertainty. Yet, pre-sales data from leading developers indicates resilience that is not being captured in stock prices.

Shares of Anant Raj, Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Lodha Developers have fallen between 20% and 33% in 2025, setting a cautious tone for the sector this year. The market’s concern is clear: after a strong multi-year upcycle, has Indian real estate finally hit a plateau?