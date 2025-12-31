The Buffett Premium: Berkshire Hathaway Versus S&P 500

This article is part of NDTV Profit's special series on Warren Buffett's investment guidelines, philosophy, top bets, and more, ahead of his retirement.

For 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway has given returns that few investors or institutions have managed to mirror, as the firm has consistently outperformed the S&P 500, not just through the stock but its holdings as well.

Through disciplined capital allocation and concentrated bets on high-quality businesses, coupled with Warren Buffett's carefully curated investment philosophy, Berkshire Hathaway has become the benchmark when it comes to equity-linked returns.

Since Buffett assumed control in 1965, Berkshire shares have compounded at roughly 19.8% to 19.9% annually, which compares to 10.4% returns for the S&P 500, including dividends.

In fact, an investment of $1,000 in Berkshire in 1965 would be worth more than $55 million by the mid-2020s, versus roughly $390,000 for the index.