Short Sellers See Distress Emerging In Apartments As Borrowing Costs Surge

Some companies are looking to reduce their exposure to the sector. Lennar Corp. is considering selling more than 11,000 apartments operated by a subsidiary, Bloomberg reported in December. Later that month, the homebuilder’s Chief Financial Officer Diane Bessette warned that its multifamily business is expected to lose about $25 million in the first quarter, more than double the loss in the previous three months. Lennar didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.