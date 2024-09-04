Thangamayil Jewellery Promoters Offload Shares Worth Rs 273.23 Crore

The promoters of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. divested shares worth Rs 273.23 crore on Wednesday through open market transactions.

Promoter Balusamy Ramesh offloaded 4.33 lakh shares, representing 1.57% stake, at Rs 2,123.4 apiece. Another investor, Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, sold 4.33 lakh shares, representing a 1.57% stake, at Rs 2,091.2 apiece, while Das Balarama Govinda sold 4.33 lakh shares, representing a 1.57% stake, at Rs 2,090.32 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.

Custody Bank Of Japan Ltd. Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund acquired 6.81 lakh shares, representing 2.48% stake at Rs 2,090 apiece and F3 Advisors Pvt. bought 2.22 lakh shares, representing 0.8% stake at Rs 2,121.56 apiece.