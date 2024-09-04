Thangamayil Jewellery Promoters Offload Shares Worth Rs 273.23 Crore

NDTV ProfitMarketsThangamayil Jewellery Promoters Offload Shares Worth Rs 273.23 Crore
04 Sep 2024, 10:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image. (Photo: NDTV Profit).</p></div>
Representational image. (Photo: NDTV Profit).

The promoters of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. divested shares worth Rs 273.23 crore on Wednesday through open market transactions.

Promoter Balusamy Ramesh offloaded 4.33 lakh shares, representing 1.57% stake, at Rs 2,123.4 apiece. Another investor, Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, sold 4.33 lakh shares, representing a 1.57% stake, at Rs 2,091.2 apiece, while Das Balarama Govinda sold 4.33 lakh shares, representing a 1.57% stake, at Rs 2,090.32 apiece, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.

Custody Bank Of Japan Ltd. Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund acquired 6.81 lakh shares, representing 2.48% stake at Rs 2,090 apiece and F3 Advisors Pvt. bought 2.22 lakh shares, representing 0.8% stake at Rs 2,121.56 apiece.

Thangamayil Jewellery's stock closed 6.54% lower at Rs 2,169.80 per share, compared to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty.

