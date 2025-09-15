Thailand Said To Weigh Tax On Gold Trades To Slow Baht Rally

Thai authorities are considering a tax on physical gold trading to slow a rally in the nation’s currency that has threatened exports and tourism. The baht fell the most in six weeks.

The Bank of Thailand and Ministry of Finance are discussing ways to tax gold bought and sold through various online channels and settled in baht, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Any such levy may exempt gold traded in US dollars, on futures exchanges, or purchases made from bullion shops, the people said.

With the tax, authorities aim to reduce exports of gold and make it more expensive for Thais to own the precious metal, the people said, adding dollar inflows tied to bullion shipments were among the factors strengthening the baht.

The baht dropped as much as 0.7% to 31.97 to a dollar after the report, the most since since July 31.

Thailand’s gold exports soared 69% to 254 billion baht ($8 billion) in the first seven months of 2025 from a year earlier, with an unusual jump in shipments to Cambodia sparking demands for a probe. Global bullion prices have rallied nearly 40% this year.