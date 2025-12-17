Tesla’s Rally To Record High Is Leaving Big Tech Peers Behind

There’s been no dearth of sell signals for Tesla Inc. It’s facing a potential sales halt in California, an electric vehicle slowdown across the US and is losing market share in China and Europe.

But all that hasn’t deterred investors excited about its work with artificial intelligence and autonomous-driving development efforts. The carmaker’s shares have rallied 25% since a low on Nov. 21, notching a record for the first time this year. The stock has also outpaced the Bloomberg Magnificent Seven Index, which is up less than 6% over the same period.

The optimism centers around Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s aspiration to turn Tesla into a powerhouse in robotics and AI, the booming technology that has driven global stocks to record highs. The company’s push into autonomous vehicles has drawn praise from analysts, with some saying Tesla will be a “game changer” in this field.

“Tesla is showcasing that they are close to monetizing on AI,” said Moritz Kronenberger, a portfolio manager at Union Investment, in part pointing to the company’s ambitions to make robots and self-driving taxis. “With the newly announced narratives, it has become more and more a potential AI winner.”